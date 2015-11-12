High-energy coal to help Australia miners steam ahead in Asia

* Paris talks to push for cleaner energy, carbon cuts
* But Southeast Asia coal demand expected to triple in
long-term
* Appetite in India also seen growing rapidly
* Australia coal has higher energy content than many rivals
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 13 As debate swirls around the
future of coal, Australian miners are counting on the higher
energy content of the coal they dig and proximity to growing
Asian markets to give them an edge over rivals and defy a global
push towards cleaner energy.
With around $35 billion in projects in the pipeline, the
world's No.2 exporter of thermal coal is relying on Asian
markets using the cheapest source of power even as they try to
contain soaring emissions and choking pollution.
That growth in coal demand comes despite climate change
taking centre stage internationally ahead of U.N. environmental
talks that kick off in Paris this month, with governments coming
under pressure to do more to cut carbon emissions.
"Eighty years from now when the world's last coal-fired
power plant shuts its doors, it'll be burning Aussie coal," said
Morgan Stanley commodities analyst Joel Crane in Melbourne.
Increased dominance of regional exports would be a boon for
miners operating in Australia such as BHP Billiton and
Glencore Plc, along with Asian companies that have
invested heavily in the country like China's Yanzhou Coal Mining
Co, India's Adani Enterprises and Japan's
Mitsubishi Corp.
Australia's export coal typically has an energy content of
6,100 kilocalories per kilogram, compared with 5,130 kcal/kg
from top global thermal coal exporter Indonesia, making it the
best quality coal located near Asia's growing markets.
That is particularly appealing for Asian buyers looking to
feed newer, less-polluting coal-fired power stations.
"That is why Yanzhou sees this as a strategic long term
investment, because it is not beholden to what happens in
China," said Reinhold Schmidt, managing director of Yancoal
Australia, which is controlled by Yanzhou Coal and
operates nine mines in Australia.
The International Energy Agency expects India to overtake
China as the world's biggest coal importer in the next five
years, projecting Indian coal demand will nearly triple to 1.3
billion tonnes a year between 2013 and 2040. It sees Southeast
Asian coal demand more than tripling to 446 million tonnes
during that period.
NOT AN OPTION
The Philippines wants to increase the use of cleaner fuels
but accepts that rejecting cheap coal is not an option as its
economy develops, illustrating how Southeast Asia relies on the
fuel.
"Market forces dictate how it goes, so you cannot say, 'Oh,
don't do coal,'" Philippines energy undersecretary Loreta Ayson
said in October.
Australia's new prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, has
rejected calls to ban new coal mines, saying it would be better
for the environment if developing nations that rely on coal for
power-generation use Australian exports rather than dirtier
alternatives.
Australia's Greens have described this as a 'drug dealer's
defence' and want the country to push for global warming to be
held at 1.5 degrees Celsius instead of 2 degrees at the Paris
talks.
"We won't do it if (the main political parties) push ahead
with new coal mines," Greens leader Richard Di Natale said in a
statement this week.
Australia's overall thermal coal exports are forecast to
rise 11 percent to 223 million tonnes between 2014 and 2020,
according to the country's Department of Industry.
"Although thermal coal prices have been under pressure due
to global oversupply, we believe demand will grow in the medium-
and long-term, led by India and Southeast Asia," said an
official from an Asian company operating in Australia, declining
to be identified due to the sensitivity surrounding rising coal
use. Prices have been mired at eight-year lows.
But others are sceptical about the prospects for coal
producers in the country.
"There will be a market for Australian coal exports for some
time to come, for sure. But it will be at an ever lower price
and profit margin," said Tim Buckley, a director at the
Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA),
which promotes renewable energy.
($1 = 1.4000 Australian dollars)
