UPDATE 1-Australia says 47 coal-gas projects need environment assessments

CANBERRA, Sept 26 Australia's new government has
ordered 47 major coal and coal seam gas projects to seek
national environmental approval, including the controversial
Kevin's Corner project proposed by the country's richest person
Gina Rinehart.
Environment Minister Greg Hunt said they needed to be
assessed for their impact on water supplies, adding the move
showed the new conservative government was providing certainty
for the mining industry and protecting environmental standards.
The projects include those led by global mining firms such
as Anglo American, Adani Enterprises Ltd,
Glencore Xstrata.
"The assessment of each of these projects will include the
project's potential impacts on water resources in addition to
the other matters protected under national environment law for
which they were already being assessed," Hunt said in a
statement.
"Once the assessment process is complete I will carefully
consider each assessment, the advice of my department, and all
public comments received before deciding whether these proposals
can go ahead."
A decision on the process had been delayed by Sept. 7
elections and because related environmental laws only passed
parliament in late June.
Australia's coal miners are hoping the new government will
cut red tape which they complain is holding up major projects at
a time when a mining investment boom is cooling.
Developments referred for assessment include the A$4.5
billion ($4.22 billion) Carmichael Coal and Rail Project,
proposed by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and Rinehart's
Hancock Prospecting Ltd's Kevin's Corner Project.
The Kevin's Corner Project has faced a public campaign led
by an anti-coal alliance which says the mine would deplete
groundwater crucial to farms.
Farmers and landholders in Queensland and New South Wales
states have mounted strong campaigns against coal seam gas
developments, which they fear will damage water tables in prime
farming areas.
The Minerals Council of Australia, an industry-backed body,
said Hunt's decision removed a "blockage" on the projects, but
added further unnecessary regulatory delays.
"It is an unnecessary, duplicative piece of legislation
introduced by the last parliament for political rather than
environmental purposes," Minerals Council chief executive Mitch
Hooke said.