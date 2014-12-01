UPDATE 1-Australia cuts wheat output forecast on worries over drought

(Adds quote, details)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY Dec 2 Australia cut its 2014/15 wheat
production forecast by 4 percent on Tuesday as drought in key
growing regions curbed output from the world's fourth largest
exporter of the grain.
Reduced Australian wheat output could further bolster global
prices that have firmed in recent days on concerns over
international supply.
Production shortfalls will also limit the revenues bulk
grain handlers, such as GrainCorp, Viterra
and CBH Group, which get income from storage fees and trading.
Winter crop production has suffered from hot, dry conditions
across the east and south coast, Australia's official commodity
forecaster said.
Wheat production in the current season was seen at 23.22
million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and
Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said, down from the
24.23 million tonnes estimated in September.
"From July on, large areas of the country did not get much
rain," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National
Australia Bank.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures hit a near
six-month high on Monday on suggestions Russia may curb exports
and concerns over U.S. production.
The cut to Australia's official wheat production estimates
comes as much of the country continues to record hot, dry
conditions.
Nearly all of the Australian east coast and South Australia
received less than half the average amounts of rainfall over the
last three months, denying crops much needed moisture.
Most of the country has seen below average levels of
rainfall over the last two years, data from the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology shows.
The bureau slashed its estimate for Australian cotton output
during 2014/15 by 19 percent to 470,000 tonnes, down from the
580,000 tonnes predicted in September.
It also trimmed canola production to 3.324 million tonnes,
from a September forecast of 3.39 million tonnes.
ABARES said the drier weather is also likely to drag on
summer crop production.
Production of summer crops, such as sorghum, hay and corn is
set to fall to five-year low of 3.192 million tonnes, ABARES
said, limiting supplies available for livestock farmers, who
have increasingly had to turn to feed grain as pastures wilt.
Should cattle farmers be unable to source feed grain,
analysts said the number of animals sent to slaughter could
exceed official estimates - increasing Australian beef exports.
Milk production may also suffer. Dairy farmers in Australia
traditionally use feed grain to supplement pasture to boost
output. That could hit the expansion of Australia's largest milk
processors such as Murray Goulburn, Bega Cheese and
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)