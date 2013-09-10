Japan's Recruit in talks to buy Australia's Freelancer for $400 mln - source

| SYDNEY, Sept 10
SYDNEY, Sept 10 Japanese recruitment giant
Recruit Holdings Co is in talks to buy Australian online jobs
portal Freelancer.com for $400 million, a source close to the
deal said on Tuesday, declining to be identified as the
information was confidential.
Freelancer matches employers and freelancers around the
world through its website for tasks such as data entry, design
and accounting.
Officials at Freelancer and Recruit declined to comment.
The Freelancer approach comes after Recruit paid $410
million to buy two temporary staffing firms in the United States
and Europe from buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management
. The Japanese company has said it was looking for other
targets.