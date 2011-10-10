UPDATE 1-Australia competition body to scrutinise Woolworths, Coles

(Adds details)

Oct 10 Australia's competition watchdog said on Monday it would pay close attention to the market power of top supermarkets Woolworths and Coles , which hold a duopoly.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's new chairman, Rod Sims, said many suppliers felt they had no ability to negotiate with the powerful supermarket chains.

"The two major supermarkets have significant market power, with many smaller suppliers feeling they lack a real ability to negotiate supply arrangements. The ACCC can and will watch closely to ensure any such dealings do not involve unconscionable conduct by the supermarkets," Sims told a business lunch.

Many local and international food suppliers, including Kraft Foods and Goodman Fielder , have said they have little ability to negotiate as the two supermarket chains dominate the industry and have also increased their share of home-label goods.

Sims said the supermarkets would need close scrutiny to ensure they did not misuse market power by selling both branded and private-label products.

In 2008, the consumer watchdog held an inquiry into the supermarket industry and concluded it was "workably competitive".

Sims said the ACCC would also watch dominant telecoms firm Telstra during the rollout phase of the new high-speed broadband network, when rivals will still depend on Telstra's copper network. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Mark Bendeich)