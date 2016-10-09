Australia Pacific LNG second unit starts producing

MELBOURNE Oct 10 The Australia Pacific
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, run by ConocoPhillips
, confirmed on Monday that production had begun in the
second of its two units.
"The second train is up and running, enabling our LNG
Facility on Curtis Island to deliver commercial quantities of
LNG at sustained output from both trains," Australia Pacific LNG
Chief Executive Page Maxson said in a statement.
APLNG, a 9 million-tonnes-a-year project co-owned by
ConocoPhillips, Origin Energy and China's Sinopec
, is among three coal seam gas-to-LNG plants to have
opened on Curtis Island off Australia's east coast over the past
two years.
APLNG did not say when it would ship its first cargo from
the second production train, but traders say it is due in the
second half of October. The plant has loaded 47 cargoes since
starting up last December.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney)