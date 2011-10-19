NAB, CBA to begin covered bond road shows-IFR

SYDNEY Oct 20 National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are planning investor road shows for covered bonds and have mandated banks to take advantage of the country's newly introduced covered bond legislative framework, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The country's top two lenders are currently setting up meetings in the United States and Europe, following the swift parliamentary passage of the Australian Banking Act Amendment and subsequent receipt of Royal Assent.

Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets, typically residential mortgages that remain on the bank's balance sheet and could lower funding costs for banks. Australia is among the last developed countries to allow covered bonds.

NAB is likely to be the first to execute a deal, having scheduled investor meetings from October 31 via Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JP Morgan and its own advisers.

CBA starts visits a week later in Europe with advisers from BNP Paribas , Morgan Stanley and CBA before going to the United States.

NAB has had to wait until its fiscal year-end accounts are released October 27 whereas CBA published its annual accounts in June.

According to a lead manager for CBA it is still unclear which bank will go first.

"At this stage they are a week ahead of us in terms of when they start their roadshow but we still don' know who will be the first to sell a deal," he said.

The syndicated banks will take NAB to Europe first where two teams will explain the new legislation to the world' largest covered bond investor base.

The following week, another team will take the borrower around the US.

In terms of timing, syndicates are confident the market can handle a transaction before the end of 2011.

"We're not planning a roadshow for November to issue a bond in 2036. It's all highly dependent on market conditions but if a UK savings bank can access the market I don't see why one of Australia's strongest banks couldn't," said one lead manager. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)