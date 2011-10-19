NAB, CBA to begin covered bond road shows-IFR

SYDNEY Oct 20 National Australia Bank
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are planning
investor road shows for covered bonds and have mandated banks to
take advantage of the country's newly introduced covered bond
legislative framework, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
The country's top two lenders are currently setting up
meetings in the United States and Europe, following the swift
parliamentary passage of the Australian Banking Act Amendment
and subsequent receipt of Royal Assent.
Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets, typically
residential mortgages that remain on the bank's balance sheet
and could lower funding costs for banks. Australia is among the
last developed countries to allow covered bonds.
NAB is likely to be the first to execute a deal, having
scheduled investor meetings from October 31 via Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE), JP Morgan and its own advisers.
CBA starts visits a week later in Europe with advisers from
BNP Paribas , Morgan Stanley and CBA before
going to the United States.
NAB has had to wait until its fiscal year-end accounts are
released October 27 whereas CBA published its annual accounts in
June.
According to a lead manager for CBA it is still unclear
which bank will go first.
"At this stage they are a week ahead of us in terms of when
they start their roadshow but we still don' know who will be the
first to sell a deal," he said.
The syndicated banks will take NAB to Europe first where two
teams will explain the new legislation to the world' largest
covered bond investor base.
The following week, another team will take the borrower
around the US.
In terms of timing, syndicates are confident the market can
handle a transaction before the end of 2011.
"We're not planning a roadshow for November to issue a bond
in 2036. It's all highly dependent on market conditions but if a
UK savings bank can access the market I don't see why one of
Australia's strongest banks couldn't," said one lead manager.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)