UPDATE 1-Australian banks prepare for covered bond road shows

* Bankers see deals before year end
* Covered bond opportunity comes as Aus banks stare at huge
redemptions
* Banks see covered bond offering of at least $5 bln
annually
SYDNEY, Oct 20 The top four Australian banks are
planning investor road shows for covered bonds in the United
States and Europe and have mandated banks to take advantage of
the country's newly introduced laws to allow lenders to issue
covered bonds.
The banks -- National Australia Bank , Commonwealth
Bank of Australia , Westpac and Australia and
New Zealand Banking group -- are currently setting up
meetings in the United States and Europe, following the
parliamentary passage of the Australian Banking Act Amendment.
Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets, typically
residential mortgages that remain on the bank's balance sheet
and could lower funding costs for banks. Australia is among the
last developed countries to allow covered bonds.
The covered bond window comes as offshore debt dependent
Australian banks face frozen credit markets, thanks to the
euro-zone crisis. The banks have an estimated $160 billion in
bonds coming up for maturity and are looking at boosting
deposits and securitisation to diversify funding.
Banks have said they were confident of issuing at least $5
billion in covered bonds each annually for the next six years.
NAB is likely to be the first to execute a deal, having
scheduled investor meetings from October 31 via Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE), JP Morgan and its own advisers, according to
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
CBA starts visits a week later in Europe with advisers from
BNP Paribas , Morgan Stanley and CBA before
going to the United States, IFR said
Westpac is set to mandate Barclays and its own
institutional bank, while ANZ is likely to appoint UBS
and its institutional bank for the road shows, two sources with
direct knowledge told Reuters.
An ANZ spokesman declined to comment, while Westpac could
not be reached for comment.
According to a lead manager for CBA it is still unclear
which bank will go first.
"At this stage they are a week ahead of us in terms of when
they start their roadshow but we still don't know who will be
the first to sell a deal," he said.
The syndicated banks will take NAB to Europe first where two
teams will explain the new legislation to the world' largest
covered bond investor base.
The following week, another team will take the borrower
around the United States.
In terms of timing, syndicates are confident the market can
handle a transaction before the end of 2011.
"We're not planning a roadshow for November to issue a bond
in 2036. It's all highly dependent on market conditions but if a
UK savings bank can access the market I don't see why one of
Australia's strongest banks couldn't," said one lead manager.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)