Australia's Crown prepares $2 bln Las Vegas casino bid -report

SYDNEY, April 22 Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd
is set to bid for a $2 billion casino complex in Las
Vegas, according to media report, underscoring the
Melbourne-based casino operator's ambition to expand to more
markets.
Crown will lodge an expression of interest for
three-year-old casino and hotel complex The Cosmopolitan of Las
Vegas, which is owned by Deutsche Bank, the
Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday, citing unnamed
industry sources. The sale was expected to fetch $1.5 billion to
$2 billion, AFR added.
Crown, controlled by billionaire James Packer, is also
bidding for a $1 billion-plus casino project in Brisbane after
winning the right to operate a VIP gaming facility at its luxury
hotel project in Sydney. The company is building new casinos in
Sri Lanka and the Philippines, and it has expressed an interest
in building a $5 billion-plus casino and resort in Japan.
Crown was not immediately available for comment.
The deal would be another attempt by Crown to break into the
U.S. market, after it got burned by its two previous investments
there made just before the global financial crisis.
Crown bought Cannery Casino Resorts for $1.75 billion in
2007 and invested $250 million for a 19.6 per cent stake in the
Fontainebleau Resort.
The Cosmopolitan opened in December 2010, but has made net
losses of $298.3 million over its first three years of
operation, the paper said.
Deutsche Bank, which took ownership of the resort when it
foreclosed on the project's previous owner, has been preparing
to sell it since late 2012.
($1 = 1.0703 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)