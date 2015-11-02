Platts stops assessing Australia Stybarrow crude price, ends AHS index

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SINGAPORE Nov 2 Oil pricing agency Platts said it would stop assessing prices for Australian Stybarrow crude from Monday after the field exported its last cargo in July.
Platts will also discontinue the Asian Heavy Sweet (AHS) Crude Index from Monday, it said on its website the day before.
The AHS is an average of price assessments at the Asian market close of Australian heavy sweet crude grades Enfield, Stybarrow and Vincent, it said.
BHP Billiton and Woodside Petroleum jointly own the Stybarrow field.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.