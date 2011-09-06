UPDATE 1-CVC weighs $3.7 bln debt refinancing at Nine-sources

(Adds details)
* No senior debt due till Feb 2013
* CVC considering alternatives, no talks with banks underway
* Business updates show Nine's July EBITDA ahead of budget
* Seven West Media plans A$2 billion refinancing by year-end
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Sept 6 Private equity firm CVC Asia
Pacific is considering refinancing up to A$3.5 billion
($3.7 billion) in debt at its Nine Entertainment TV network,
with the debt due to mature in the next few years, three sources
told Reuters.
Up to A$2.6 billion in senior debt falls due in February
2013, and about A$900 million in mezzanine debt is due in April
2014, but local media have reported in recent weeks that
preliminary talks have already begun with lenders.
"We are watching it very closely and thinking about what all
the alternatives are," said one source with direct knowledge of
the situation, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The source said there were no talks underway between CVC and
the banks and hedge funds holding the debt about a refinancing.
"Unless there is a prospect of a default to bring everyone
to the table, I think there is up to a couple of years for this
to play out," the source said.
Options could include a debt refinancing or a
debt-for-equity swap. A public listing is thought unlikely given
the harsh market conditions.
"There are standard updates in the normal course of
business," between CVC and the banks, but no talks about a
possible refinancing, a second source with direct knowledge told
Reuters.
The source said Nine had just presented its July accounts to
its lenders, which showed earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization were 16 percent ahead of budget.
TRAILING RIVAL
While the Australian economy had slowed this year, analysts
are expecting a pick-up in the A$3 billion TV advertising market
will help to boost earnings at Nine, which owns the Nine Network
and Australia's largest magazine publisher ACP.
Nine has been trailing rival Seven in the ratings this year,
but Nine executives are banking on a boost from the London
Olympics next year to lift market share.
A third source said that there was no prospect of a breach
of loan covenants and played down the likelihood of an imminent
refinancing of CVC's debt load.
"It would be unusual to refinance this far in advance," the
source said.
A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment.
CVC put about A$1.8 billion of equity into Nine when it
bought in 2006, at the peak of the boom when a flurry of
private-equity deals were done before debt markets froze up with
the credit crisis that started in 2007.
Earlier this year, CVC decided to shelve a plan to float
Nine given the difficult environment for IPOs.
In a weak stockmarket, the largest listing on the local
market this year has been the A$201 million float of fast-food
group Collins Foods, owned by buyout firm Pacific Equity
Partners, which is trading around 12 percent below its listing
price.
The Australian newspaper has reported that hedge funds
including Oaktree and Och-Ziff now hold between 20 percent and
30 percent of the senior debt.
However, one of the sources told Reuters that hedge funds
own less than 20 percent of the debt.
Rival Australian media company Seven West Media has
invited existing lenders to submit proposals to refinance up to
A$2 billion of maturing debt, executives said at the annual
profit result briefing last month. Seven hopes to finalise the
refinancing by the end of this year.
Seven West was formed earlier this year when private equity
firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts sold its stake in Seven
Media Pty Ltd, owned by media baron Kerry Stokes, to West
Australian Newspapers Holdings.
Shares in Seven West have slipped 3 percent this year, while
the third commercial network, Ten Network slumped 36
percent as the economy slowed.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)