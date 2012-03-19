Apache to restart Australia's Stag oil field

PERTH, March 19 Apache Corp said on Monday it was making preparations to restart its Stag oil field off the coast of northwest Australia after the passage of Tropical Cyclone Lua.

"Apache is progressively remobilising Stag platform and affected drilling operations. Production remained online at all other facilities throughout this weather event," spokesman Matthew Coomber said in an emailed statement.

Stag oil field produces around 8,800 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.