Apache to restart Australia's Stag oil field

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
PERTH, March 19 Apache Corp said on Monday it was making preparations to restart its Stag oil field off the coast of northwest Australia after the passage of Tropical Cyclone Lua.
"Apache is progressively remobilising Stag platform and affected drilling operations. Production remained online at all other facilities throughout this weather event," spokesman Matthew Coomber said in an emailed statement.
Stag oil field produces around 8,800 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.