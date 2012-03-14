版本:
Apache shuts Stag oil field due to Cyclone Lua

PERTH, March 14 Apache Corp. said on Wednesday it shut oil production at its Stag field off the northwest coast of Australia and was evacuating non-essential personnel from its Varanus Island natural gas facility due to Cyclone Lua.

Stag oil field produces 8,800 barrels of oil per day.

