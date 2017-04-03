UPDATE 4-Coal exports disrupted in cyclone-hit Australia as floodwaters rise

* Rail line repairs to take up to five weeks - operator
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow -
source
* Queensland a major exporter of steelmaking coking coal
* Floods claim four lives, three other people missing
(Adds graphic link)
By Jamie Freed and Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in
cyclone-hit northeast Australia is set to disrupt exports of the
steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal
region, underpinning prices and raising the prospect of major
producers declaring force majeure.
The extent of the damage, which will hit coal mines operated
by BHP Billiton Ltd and Glencore PLC,
was revealed in the wake of deadly Cyclone Debbie, which struck
last week and left a disaster zone stretching 1,000 km (600
miles). Four people have died in floods in Queensland and New
South Wales states, with another three missing.
Coal hauler Aurizon Holdings said on Monday it
would take up to five weeks to repair parts of its network of
rail lines that connects mines to ports in Queensland, with
alternative routes being considered for coal transported on the
worst-affected Goonyella line.
Queensland accounts for more than 50 percent of global
seaborne coking coal supplies, with Goonyella alone transporting
more than half of the state's coal - mostly coking coal, used
for steel making.
"The entire industry is facing a force majeure issue. I
don't see any way around it if it is going to impact that amount
of shipments," said a senior industry source.
Yancoal Australia Ltd already declared force
majeure on its Middlemount mine, with bigger operators waiting
to see if they will be able to fulfill contracts with customers
in Japan, China, South Korea and India.
The floods are the worst to hit the region since Cyclone
Yasi in 2011 which inundated many coal mines and led to a surge
in prices as miners struggled to resume output.
By Monday several coal terminals, including Abbot Point and
Dalrymple Bay, had reopened but had not yet commenced shipping
coal, officials said.
AME Group chief economist Mark Pervan said the export of 12
to 15 million tonnes of coal shipments could be affected.
"We're talking 3 to 4 percent of global coking supply with a
question mark over it," Pervan said.
The disruptions could push up the price of hard coking coal,
currently around $159 a tonne, and feed into second-quarter
contract prices between miners and steelmakers, depending on
stockpiles held at ports and by steelmakers.
"Once those are depleted expect the spot market to be well
bid," said Commonwealth Bank commodities strategist Vivek Dhar.
U.S.-based coal producer Peabody Energy Corp said
its Queensland mines had restarted but it was too early to
assess the impact of the rail outages. A Glencore spokesman said
coal export volumes would be "significantly impacted" until
repairs to the rail system were completed.
Representatives from Anglo American PLC Rio Tinto
and BHP, which runs its mines in partnership
with Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, could not immediately
comment on the impact of the rail stoppages.
HUMAN TOLL
While the low pressure system is moving out to the Tasman
Sea, persistent rain and run-off mean floodwaters continue to
rise in some areas.
"It's just debris everywhere, with piles of rubbish and
desks and chairs and computers and all sort of stuff just pulled
out of shops and put on the kerb," said emergency services
worker Narelle Johnson, speaking to Reuters from the flooded
town of Lismore.
"I think in a lot of ways today is when it's really sort of
starting to hit, but the town itself is really pulling
together."
The Insurance Council of Australia said nearly 20,000 claims
had already been filed, with an early insured loss figure of
A$224 million ($171 million), a number sure to rise.
In the cyclone-hit tropics, Australia's Defence Force was
helping to deliver medical personnel and supplies, while tens of
thousands of people remain without electricity.
At Rockhampton in Queensland, river levels are still rising
and are due to peak on Wednesday, with major flooding predicted.
($1 = 1.3158 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Tom Westbrook in SYDNEY.
Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE and Henning
Gloystein in SINGAPORE. Writing by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by
Richard Pullin)