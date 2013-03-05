Cyclone threat resurfaces off Australia's northeast coast

BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
SYDNEY, March 5 Australia could face its seventh tropical cyclone since January as a low pressure system intensifies in the Coral Sea off the northeast coast, the weather bureau said on Tuesday, although there was no immediate threat to major collieries in the area.
At this stage, the storm is expected to remain far out to sea until at least early next week and pose little threat to communities along Australia's Queensland state coastline.
A tropical storm in Queensland in January briefly reached cyclone strength and forced MMG Ltd to temporarily halt shipments of zinc concentrate from its Century mine in the state's north, the second-largest zinc mine in the world.
It also brought heavy rains to the state's collieries further south, which produce about half of the world's coking coal, flooding rail haulage lines and shutting mines and ports.
BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Xstrata and Peabody Energy are among a number of mining companies operating collieries in Queensland.
Australia on average is hit with 11 tropical cyclones between November and April each season.
In February, Cyclone Rusty tore through the northwestern Pilbara iron belt, closing Indian Ocean shipping ports handling half the world's sea-borne iron ore trade and dumping up to 600 mm, or 2 feet, of rain.
There was a "higher chance" that the low pressure system over the Coral Sea will intensify to cyclone strength by Friday, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, but it should be located well offshore from north Queensland.
LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.