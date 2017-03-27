Glencore to halt operations at two Australian coal mines due to cyclone

MOVES- Rothschild, Northern Trust, Bluemountain Capital
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MELBOURNE, March 27 Glencore said on Monday it was halting operations at its Collinsville and Newlands coal mines in Australia ahead of Cyclone Debbie's arrival in northern Queensland on Tuesday.
"We are preparing to temporarily suspend production at our Collinsville and Newlands coal mines but do not envisage any impact on our annual production forecasts," Glencore, one of Australia's top thermal coal producers, said in an emailed statement.
It said operations were continuing as normal at its Oaky Creek, Clermont and Rolleston coal mines, Mount Isa copper and zinc operations, and Ernest Henry Mining copper complex. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.