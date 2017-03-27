版本:
Glencore to halt operations at two Australian coal mines due to cyclone

MELBOURNE, March 27 Glencore said on Monday it was halting operations at its Collinsville and Newlands coal mines in Australia ahead of Cyclone Debbie's arrival in northern Queensland on Tuesday.

"We are preparing to temporarily suspend production at our Collinsville and Newlands coal mines but do not envisage any impact on our annual production forecasts," Glencore, one of Australia's top thermal coal producers, said in an emailed statement.

It said operations were continuing as normal at its Oaky Creek, Clermont and Rolleston coal mines, Mount Isa copper and zinc operations, and Ernest Henry Mining copper complex. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)
