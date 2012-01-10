Cyclone off W.Australia threatens iron ore, energy ops

SYDNEY Jan 11 A cyclone has formed off Western Australia and is forecast to come ashore south of Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals for iron ore, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology forecast on Wednesday.

Tropical Cyclone Heidi is moving south towards the iron-rich Pilbara mining district, where companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have major operations.

Heidi is expected to produce wind gusts of 100 km per hour (60 mph) in coastal areas from Port Hedland to Wallal early on Wednesday morning, extending west to Dampier later on Wednesday, the weather agency said.

Heidi is currently a Category 1 system, and is unlikely to intensify further before reaching the coast.

Rainfall totals in excess of 100 mm (3.9 inches) are possible across the central and eastern Pilbara with isolated heavier falls near the coast.

Energy firm Apache also has gas production at its Varanus Island processing hub off Western Australia.