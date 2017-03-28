UPDATE 4-Thousands shelter as "screaming, howling" Cyclone Debbie hits north Australia

* Cyclone smashes into north Australian coast
* Widespread damage reported, one man hurt when wall
collapses
* Almost 50,000 without power, tourists shelter in hotels
(Lowers cyclone category, adds state premier quote, Townsville
airport reopening)
airport reopening)
By Tom Westbrook and Benjamin Weir
SYDNEY, March 28 Howling winds, heavy rain and
huge seas pounded Australia's northeast on Tuesday, damaging
homes, wrecking jetties and cutting power to thousands of people
as Tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through the far north of
Queensland.
Wind gusts stronger than 260 km per hour (160 mph) were
recorded at tourist resorts along the world-famous Great Barrier
Reef as the storm made landfall as a category four, one rung
below the most dangerous wind speed level.
It was later downgraded to category two. Forecasters said
high winds would likely persist overnight, although the storm
would then weaken rapidly and was expected to be downgraded to
category one by dawn on Wednesday.
Police said one man was badly hurt when a wall collapsed at
Proserpine, about 900 km (560 miles) northwest of the Queensland
capital, Brisbane, and was taken to hospital.
But the weather was still too bad to assess damage fully or
mount an emergency response.
"We will also receive more reports of injuries, if not
deaths. We need to be prepared for that," Queensland Police
Commissioner Ian Stewart told reporters in Brisbane.
As the storm forged slowly inland after nightfall, state
premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people to stay indoors.
"It is a serious event and we do not want to see loss of
life," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"It will be a difficult night for people across our state."
Cyclone Debbie made landfall at Airlie Beach, north of
Proserpine, shortly after midday local time (0200 GMT), knocking
out telephone services.
"It's very noisy: Screaming, howling wind ... sounds like a
freight train," Jan Clifford told Reuters by text from Airlie
Beach as the cyclone made landfall.
"Still blowing like crazy," she said four hours later.
Authorities had urged thousands of people in threatened
areas to flee their homes on Monday, in what would have been the
biggest evacuation seen in Australia since Cyclone Tracy
devastated the northern city of Darwin on Christmas Day, 1974.
CATASTROPHE DECLARED
Torrential rain flooded streets and wind smashed windows,
uprooted trees and tossed debris down streets, while jetties at
Airlie Beach marina were wrecked, Nine Network television
pictures showed.
Power was cut for 48,000 people in a wide area between the
towns of Bowen and Mackay, north and south of Airlie Beach,
Ergon Energy spokesman John Fowler said.
Ports at Abbot Point, Mackay and Hay Point were shut and
Townsville airport was closed. Airlines Qantas, Jetstar
and Virgin Australia suspended flights to and from the
region and said planes may also be grounded on Wednesday,
although Townsville airport said it would reopen.
BHP Billiton and Glencore halted
work at their coal mines in the storm's path.
The Insurance Council of Australia declared Cyclone Debbie a
catastrophe, making it easier to make claims, but said in a
statement it was too early to estimate the cost of damage.
With an eye 50 km (30 miles) wide, the cyclone had earlier
damaged tourist resorts, washed away beaches and tore boats from
moorings as it swept through the Whitsunday islands, guests told
Reuters by telephone.
Cyclone Debbie is the strongest storm to hit Queensland
since Cyclone Yasi destroyed homes and crops and devastated
island resorts in 2011.
Authorities had feared tidal surges in low-lying areas as
the storm whipped up waves and currents and lifted sea levels,
but said later that danger had eased.
Holidaymakers tried to make the best of it as they bunkered
down in resort buildings. "Go to the Whitsundays they said, it'd
be fun they said, beautiful weather over here," holidaymaker
Kurt Moore told the Sydney Morning Herald.
"I'm so glad we got evacuated out of the place we were
staying at, I think we'd be pooping watermelons right now to be
honest," he said.
Despite issuing evacuation orders, police said they were not
sure how many people had heeded their advice.
That did not deter some thrill-seeking bodyboarders who
paddled out to surf in the heaving seas at Airlie Beach,
television footage showed.
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)