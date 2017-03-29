UPDATE 2-Army assesses damage after storm "absolutely smashes" north Australia

* Cyclone smashes tourist resorts, no deaths
* Storm leaves 63,000 without electricity
* Coal mines and shipments halted
(Updates damage, impact on tourism, mining)
SYDNEY, March 29 Cyclone Debbie wrought
widespread but moderate damage in Australia's northeast,
authorities said on Wednesday, as flooding rain and fallen trees
slowed troops and emergency workers reaching the worst-hit
areas.
No deaths were reported a day after Debbie smashed tourist
resorts, flattened canefields and shut down coal mines in
tropical Queensland state as a category four storm, one rung
below the most dangerous wind speed level.
"It's looking promising in terms of being able to rebuild
promptly with most of the major infrastructure intact,"
Queensland state police deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski
told Australian Broadcasting Corporation television.
"We're still struggling to get in there, however," he said,
adding planes and boats were being used to bring army personnel
and emergency workers to places cut-off by road.
And as poor weather persisted and several Bowen Basin
collieries stayed shut, analysts said Debbie could push coking
coal prices higher - while tourism operators, even in unaffected
regions, reported cancelled bookings.
Resorts along the world-famous Great Barrier Reef and
coastal areas bore the brunt of the storm with wind gusts
stronger than 260 kph (160 mph).
One family near Airlie Beach, over which the eye of the
storm passed, had a particularly dramatic night. Queensland
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the family welcomed a baby
girl who was born inside the Whitsunday Ambulance Station as the
storm raged outside.
Pictures from Hamilton Island and Airlie Beach showed
streets stacked with snapped trees, roof tiles and furniture,
with wrecked yachts washed ashore.
"Nature has flung her worst at the people of Queensland,"
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters at the
Crisis Coordination Centre in Canberra.
Electricity was cut for more than 63,000 people, and Wilmar
said its sugar mills were stilled at Proserpine and
Sarina.
Hundreds of hectares of sugarcane crops had been flattened,
Dan Galligan, chief executive of industry body Canegrowers, said
in a statement.
In the Bowen Basin, the world's single-largest source of
coal used to make steel, BHP Billiton, Glencore
, and Stanmore Coal all said work at mines
there was halted until further notice.
But Glencore added its Collinsville and Newlands mines were
not damaged and it anticipated production would resume within 48
hours, with no impact on annual targets. Prices lifted, but
other factors also contributed.
Ports operator North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation also
said it had no reports of significant damage.
Whitsunday Islands resorts were battered, running short on
fresh water and closed to bookings until at least next week, but
mostly intact.
Hoteliers hundreds of kilometres away at Cairns and
Rockhampton were seeing cancellations for upcoming Easter
holidays and operators worried that bad press would prolong the
recovery, Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive
Daniel Gschwind said.
"These are places that are entirely unaffected by these
circumstances and that's the kind of collateral damage we suffer
sometimes in our industry," he said.
Townsville Airport reopened, although airlines Qantas
and Virgin said flights to Hamilton Island,
Proserpine and Mackay were cancelled.
Only two injuries were reported, police said.
