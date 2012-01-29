Tropical cyclone weakens, veers away from W.Australia coast

SYDNEY Jan 30 A tropical cyclone which closed some offshore Western Australia oil fields and threatened the region's rich iron ore mining region has weakened and is expected to head away from the coast, Australia's weather office said on Monday.

Cyclone Iggy has stalled about 400 km (250 miles) off the coast of northwestern Australia near Exmouth and been downgraded to a category one storm, the lowest on a one-to-five cyclone rating scale, the Bureau of Meteorology said on its website.(www.bom.gov.au)

The storm was expected to head slowly southwest, out to sea, and maintain its current strength for the next two days, it added.

Australia's Woodside Petroleum last week suspended production at a number of its oil fields off the northwest coast.

Apache Corp had also suspended some oil production, including at the Ningaloo Vision, the floating production, storage and offloading vessel that produces oil from Apache's Van Gogh oil field.

All up, at least 54,000 barrels per day of production was suspended.

Tropical cyclones and temporary shutdowns are a normal part of Australian summers, but an especially stormy season can have major impacts, such as when cyclones and flooding swamped the coal-mining industry in the country's northeast a year ago.

Tropical Cyclone Heidi lashed the remote northwest earlier this month, shutting the major iron ore terminal at Port Hedland, where companies, including Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton ship much of their Australian iron ore from.