Tropical cyclone weakens, veers away from W.Australia coast

SYDNEY Jan 30 A tropical cyclone which
closed some offshore Western Australia oil fields and threatened
the region's rich iron ore mining region has weakened and is
expected to head away from the coast, Australia's weather office
said on Monday.
Cyclone Iggy has stalled about 400 km (250 miles) off the
coast of northwestern Australia near Exmouth and been downgraded
to a category one storm, the lowest on a one-to-five cyclone
rating scale, the Bureau of Meteorology said on its
website.(www.bom.gov.au)
The storm was expected to head slowly southwest, out to sea,
and maintain its current strength for the next two days, it
added.
Australia's Woodside Petroleum last week suspended
production at a number of its oil fields off the northwest
coast.
Apache Corp had also suspended some oil production,
including at the Ningaloo Vision, the floating production,
storage and offloading vessel that produces oil from Apache's
Van Gogh oil field.
All up, at least 54,000 barrels per day of production was
suspended.
Tropical cyclones and temporary shutdowns are a normal part
of Australian summers, but an especially stormy season can have
major impacts, such as when cyclones and flooding swamped the
coal-mining industry in the country's northeast a year ago.
Tropical Cyclone Heidi lashed the remote northwest earlier
this month, shutting the major iron ore terminal at Port
Hedland, where companies, including Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton ship much of their Australian
iron ore from.