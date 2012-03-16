Australian iron ore port shuts as cyclone threatens coast

SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Port Hedland iron ore terminal closed on Friday as the last ship left the port to escape the brunt of Cyclone Lua, which was intensifying and expected to sweep across the vast Pilbara iron ore mining belt early on Saturday.

Port operators began closing the iron ore export terminals late Thursday and residents in areas most likely to be hit by the category three cyclone have been warned to store up on emergency supplies, said the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

Lua is forecast to generate wind gusts above 170 km/h (105 mph) in coastal areas including the key Dampier and Port Hedland iron ore export terminals used by Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton respectively.

The last of the vessels moored at Port Hedland set sail early on Friday and the port officially closed at 0000 GMT, according to a spokesman for the port, Steed Farrell.

Chevron said on Thursday it was evacuating non-essential personnel from Barrow Island, located 70 km (44 miles) off the coast, where it operates oil production facilities and is constructing the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

The company said it was also evacuating personnel related to its Wheatstone LNG project near the coastal town of Onslow.

On Wednesday, Woodside Petroleum and Apache Corp shut several of their oilfields as Lua approached.

Cyclones, which range from category one to five, regularly occur during Australia's summer and often force offshore oil and gas platforms to suspend operations and marine vessels to seek safe harbour or head out to sea where the storm is less intense.