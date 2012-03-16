UPDATE 2-Australian iron ore ports shut as cyclone threatens coast

* Cyclone in Australia forces some of world's biggest iron
ore ports to shut
* Rio Tinto, BHP, Fortescue most affected as Cyclone Lua
nears
* Meteorologists predict storm to hit Pilbara iron belt
Saturday
By James Regan
SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's main iron ore
terminals, which are among the largest in the world, were closed
on Friday as a cyclone in the Indian Ocean swept toward the
Pilbara iron ore mining belt coast.
Global Miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
both have major operations in the area.
Supply concerns because of the cyclone along with recent
gains in Chinese steel prices helped spur iron ore prices to the
highest in nearly four months on Friday.
Meteorologists predict Cyclone Lua, with winds nearing 200
km per hour (125 mph), will make landfall early on Saturday and
could cause flooding in the sparsely populated region, where
most people live close to the sea.
Residents are being warned to store up on emergency
supplies, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.
The last of the vessels moored at Port Hedland, used by BHP
Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and
Atlas Iron set sail early on Friday and the port
officially closed at 0000 GMT, according to a spokesman for the
port, Steed Farrell.
In all, about 400 million tonnes of iron ore passes through
the ports in a year.
Australian 63 percent grade Newman fines were quoted at
$147-$149 a tonne versus $143-$145 last week, and 61.5 percent
grade Pilbara fines were at $144-$146 against $140-$143 the
previous week.
Operations at two ports used by Rio Tinto, Dampier and Cape
Lambert, were winding down, while mining and its rail hauling
line remained open, a spokesman for Rio Tinto, the world's
second-largest iron ore producer, said.
BHP said it monitors all cyclone activity closely and was
prepared to shut operations if necessary.
"If there is any material impact on our production, we will
report it in our quarterly production report," BHP said in a
statement emailed to Reuters.
Lua is forecast to generate wind gusts of more than 170 kmph
(105 mph) in coastal areas including the Dampier and Port
Hedland iron ore export terminals used by Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton respectively.
Chevron said on Thursday it was evacuating
non-essential personnel from Barrow Island, 70 km (44 miles) off
the coast, where it operates oil production facilities and is
building the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.
The company said it was also evacuating personnel related to
its Wheatstone LNG project near the coastal town of
Onslow.
On Wednesday, Woodside Petroleum and Apache Corp
shut several of their oilfields as Lua approached.
Santos said it has stopped production at its Mutineer
Exeter 8,000 barrels a day project.
The cyclone has stopped production of about a quarter of
Australia's daily oil production of about 390,000 barrels.
Woodside's Vincent produces an average of 40,423 barrels per
day (bpd) and Enfield 19,623 bpd, while the company's North West
Shelf fields produce around 16,503 bpd, according to the latest
production report. Apache's Stag oil field produces about 8,800
barrels a day.
Cyclones, which range from category one to five, regularly
strike during Australia's summer and often force offshore oil
and gas platforms to suspend operations.