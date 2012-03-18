UPDATE 1-Australian iron ore region emerges unscathed after cyclone

PERTH, March 18 A powerful tropical cyclone
which pounded Australia's leading iron ore region at the weekend
appears to have passed without causing any serious damage and
shipping operations have already resumed in the area.
Port Hedland, the region's largest iron ore terminal, closed
the anchorage for 66 hours and the port for a total of 52 hours
due to Tropical Cyclone Lua, which crossed the coast some 100
kms (60 miles) north in a sparsely populated area on Saturday
afternoon.
"It's amazing. By early today (Sunday) we had been in
contact with all the towns, communities and the mining
operations in the regions affected by the cyclone and everyone
is okay," Fire and Emergency Service manager Les Hayter told
reporters.
"There has been no damage to major infrastructure and no
injuries reported due to the cyclone," he said.
"I have to pinch myself. It's as if a category 1 cyclone
passed through here, not a category 4." Category 4 is the
second most powerful cyclone on the Australian scale.
"All the cyclone planning and preparation is really paying
off and of course there's been an element of luck. There are
reports of tree damage in Port Hedland, which is amazing
considering the town was hit by winds of 150-180 kilometres an
hour."
The Port Hedland Port Authority said in a statement t it was
reopening both the anchorage and port.
Australia's second- and third-biggest iron ore miners, BHP
Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group,
both export through Port Hedland.
The weather bureau on Sunday downgraded the cyclone which
hit land with wind speeds of up to 270 kms an hour, to a severe
weather warning for the inland northern goldfields region. Wind
speeds of up to 100 kms an hour and heavy rain were still
expected, the bureau said.
Supply concerns because of the cyclone along with recent
gains in Chinese steel prices helped spur iron ore prices to the
highest in nearly four months on Friday.
Cyclones regularly strike during Australia's summer and
often force offshore oil and gas platforms to suspend
operations.