Murray Goulburn sees regulator decision on Warrnambool offer by end-Feb

SYDNEY Jan 7 Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co
Ltd said on Tuesday it expects a regulatory decision on its
offer for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory
Holdings Co by the end of February, a shorter
time-frame than initially anticipated.
Murray Goulburn is anxiously awaiting approval for its A$530
million bid as it faces strong competition from Canada's Saputo
Inc, which has the only unconditional offer on the
table.
Saputo in December sweetened its A$515 million ($461
million) offer for Warrnambool, increasing the value with
incremental acceptance levels. It will rise as high as A$549
million ($492 million) if it receives acceptances of 90 percent
or more of Warrnambool shareholders.
At stake is a platform for rapidly growing sales of both
traditional dairy products and high-tech milk extracts into
China.
Saputo, which has the backing of Warrnambool's board, said
on Dec. 24 it had acceptances worth 17.9 percent of Australia's
oldest dairy company. Analysts said it is likely to be speaking
with former bidding rival Bega Cheese Ltd, which pulled
out of the race in December, and Japanese beverage giant Kirin
Holdings Co Ltd.
Bega and Murray Goulburn both own around 18 percent of
Warrnambool, while Kirin holds 10 percent through its Australian
subsidiary Lion Co.
Saputo's offer is due to close on Friday.
The Australian Competition Tribunal has scheduled a five-day
hearing into Murray Goulburn's offer to start on Feb. 10.
Analysts had been expecting the tribunal to take as long as
three to six months to make a final decision.
"The tribunal is focused on determining the application by
the end of February, though it remains a matter for the Tribunal
to decide whether that period will ultimately need to be
extended," Murray Goulburn said in a statement.