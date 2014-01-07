UPDATE 1-Battle for Australian dairy firm drags on as local bidder refuses to bow to Canadians

* Saputo offer deadline on Friday; analysts expect extension
* Hearing into Murray Goulburn bid scheduled for Feb. 10
* Regulator expected to rule on Murray Goulburn bid by
Feb-end
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Jan 7 A months-long fight for
Australia's oldest dairy firm battles on into the new year as
local bidder Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd refuses to
concede to rival suitor Canada's Saputo Inc, which has
already secured regulatory approval.
Murray Goulburn said on Tuesday it may increase its stake in
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Co via
on-market purchases.
The company also said it expects a regulatory decision on
its A$530 million ($474.96 million) offer by the end of
February.
That is well short of the three to six months that analysts
had anticipated the Australian Competition Tribunal might take
to reach a decision, potentially breathing new life into the
Murray Goulburn offer.
At stake is a platform for rapidly growing sales of both
traditional dairy products and high-tech milk extracts into
China.
While Murray Goulburn's bid is higher than Saputo's A$515
million offer, the Canadian firm has the advantage of an
unconditional approach and the backing of the regulators as well
as the Warrnambool board.
"The issue is whether Saputo will really ram home their
advantage and basically say the deal's on the table now, you
need to get it done by the end of January or the deal goes,
which in my personal take, is unlikely," said IG analyst Evan
Lucas.
Saputo's offer is due to close on Friday, although analysts
expect the company to extend the offer period.
Saputo sweetened its bid last month, increasing the value
with incremental acceptance levels from A$515 million at 50
percent acceptances. It will rise as high as A$549 if it
receives acceptances of 90 percent or more of Warrnambool
shareholders. As at Dec. 24, it had acceptances worth 17.9
percent.
Saputo needs to win over former bidding rival Bega Cheese
Ltd, which pulled out of the race in December, or
Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings Co Ltd.
Bega and Murray Goulburn both own around 18 percent of
Warrnambool, while Kirin holds 10 percent through its Australian
subsidiary Lion Co.
Analysts say that could be a tough task, given Bega is
rumoured to be speaking with other potential purchasers and
Kirin is likely to be protective of its production and
distribution deal with Warrnambool.
Warrnambool supplies Lion with basic-level cheeses, with
Lion cutting and wrapping the cheeses.
A Kirin investor relations official said late Monday it
would be difficult to replace Warrnambool's production, but
declined to specify the volume of production.
The official said Kirin would not use the stake, bought in
October as the bidding war heated up, as a "foothold to become
involved in a bidding war".
REGULATORY HURDLE
The Australian Competition Tribunal has scheduled a five-day
hearing into Murray Goulburn's offer to start on Feb. 10.
The timing for its potential decision is crucial.
"The tribunal is focused on determining the application by
the end of February, though it remains a matter for the Tribunal
to decide whether that period will ultimately need to be
extended," Murray Goulburn said in a statement.
Murray Goulburn said it had a "compelling" case for Tribunal
approval, saying a deal would increase Warrnambool's
international competitiveness, promote scale efficiencies in
milk supply, transport, production and management.
The Australian suitor has also targeted Warrnambool's strong
farmer and supplier shareholder base, promising to return any
financial benefits will be returned to farmers thanks to its
co-operative structure.
Warrnambool on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation that
its shareholders reject the Murray Goulburn offer, saying it was
highly conditional and uncertain. Saputo and Bega had no
official comment.