Canada's Saputo keeps Australian dairy war alive with offer extension

SYDNEY Jan 10 Canada's Saputo Inc
extended its offer for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Holdings Co on Friday, just hours before the
bid deadline, ensuring the heated battle for the country's
oldest dairy firm will wage on.
Saputo announced a two-week extension for its A$515 million
($458 million) offer until Jan. 22 and reserved the right to
extend it further, keeping up the pressure on bidding rival
Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd.
At stake is a platform for rapidly growing sales of both
traditional dairy products and high-tech milk extracts into
China.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy firm, is now the biggest
shareholder in Warrnambool with acceptances worth 21.39 percent
of the company.
That puts it just ahead of former bidder Bega Cheese Ltd,
which holds 18.8 percent of the company, and Murray Goulburn,
which owns 17.7 percent. Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings
Co Ltd holds a further 10 percent.
Saputo's unconditional cash offer of A$515 million ($461
million), backed by Warrnambool, will rise as high as A$549
million ($492 million) if it receives acceptances of 90 percent
or more of Warrnambool shareholders.
Murray Goulburn's A$530 million bid is dependent on
regulatory approval, which is not expected until the end of next
month. The company has said it may increase its stake in
Warrnambool via market purchases.
Bega, which kicked off the bidding war in September but
dropped out last month, has yet to decide what it will do with
its stake. Bega Chief Executive Barry Irvin said on Thursday it
will consider both its shareholders and the broader market.
Irvin has sided with Murray Goulburn in its submission to
the Australian Competition Tribunal, saying it did not believe a
takeover by Murray Goulburn would lessen competition.
Kirin bought its stake in October to protect its
distribution agreement with Warrnambool and has said it will not
use it as a "foothold to become involved in a bidding war".