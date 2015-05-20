Australia's Darwin LNG export plant to offer July spot cargo-traders

MILAN May 20 Australia's Darwin liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, operated by Conoco Phillips , will soon launch a tender to sell one cargo loading in July, traders said.

The 3.5-million-tonne-per-annum facility rarely offers cargoes out on spot tenders. But one trader said it planned to offer between four and five cargoes this year in total on a spot basis. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas)