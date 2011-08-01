DEALTALK-Global banks squeezed in Australia as bond volumes drop

* Global banks losing market share to local rivals

* Banks, biggest bond issuers, focus on deposits

* Fees low at around 15 bps, but sheer volumes made sector lucrative

* Prolonged slump could trigger job cuts

By Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Aug 1 Global investment banks are losing market share to local rivals in underwriting fees in the annual $150 billion Australian bond market and their revenue will be further hit as bank issuance, which makes up two-thirds of the market, shrinks.

The global banks' share of the volume of offshore bonds sold annually by Australian borrowers has fallen to 60 percent from just over 85 percent in 2005 and 75 percent in 2009, the Thomson Reuters Debt Capital Market League Table shows.

At the same time, the big Australian lenders have increased their market share, arranging nearly 20 percent of international bonds issued last year.

Bond volumes are also falling as the four local big banks, which face funding shortages, increase their reliance on deposits to close to 70 percent of total funding from 50 percent. They are also arranging more bond issues themselves.

The trend in the biggest part of Australian investment banking will start to hurt the likes of JPMorgan , Citigroup , Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit and UBS .

"Debt issuance is way down. Investment banks will be struggling," said Paul Dowling, principal analyst at banking research firm East & Partners.

The global banks are ceding share to big local lenders --National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac , and ANZ -- that are expanding teams in the United States and Europe.

Australian lenders are both rivals and key customers for global banks as they rank among the world's top bank bond issuers. The four banks are forecast to borrow about A$90 billion ($99 billion) in the current financial year, most of it in U.S. dollars and euros.

But this is about third lower than in 2009 and 2010 when the same group raised a whopping $130 billion, with a large chunk of it guaranteed by the government.

The big banks have sold bonds worth A$40 billion so far this year, down from A$47 billion at the same time a year ago and A$58 billion in 2009, Thomson Reuters data shows.

STEADY VOLUMES

Debt Capital Market (DCM) fees average around 15 basis points for a three-year offshore bond issue, bankers in Australia say.

Though well short of equity underwriting and M&A advisory fees of 100 basis points or more, the sheer volumes from the business makes it one of the most lucrative for banks.

The fall in DCM volumes also comes as equity offerings are struggling to revive. While year-to-date equity issues have doubled to A$16 billion, that is still a far cry from the A$60 billion seen in 2009.

The Australian-dollar bond market is the second-largest in Asia-Pacific, behind China, according to Thomson Reuters data, with yuan-denominated bonds amounting to about $170 billion in 2010. By way of comparison, Japan's 2010 bond market totaled 18.8 trillion yen ($243.5 billion).

In the domestic market, local players have more than doubled their market share to 44 percent in just two years at the expense of foreign banks, data shows.

"Our biggest customers are staying away. Volume is dropping fast and I don't think we will ever find clients big enough to replace the banks," said a banker, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Among the four major banks, National Australia Bank could be the exception, as it embarks on a market-share drive in mortgage lending.

"It is writing more loans so it will need more funding," said another investment banker, who also asked not to be named.

NAB raised $25 billion last year and said it would need about that much this financial year.

While bond issuance from non-banks is rising in Australia, it is still small compared to bank offerings, accounting for a mere 8 percent so far this year. And securing mandates appears to be big task for global banks given the limited market size.

While global banks operating in Australia are yet to reduce jobs, analysts warn an extended slump might force them to cut associates and support staff, keeping just the customer-facing staff to ensure they can ramp up if markets revive.

"Investment banks are all reviewing headcount. Everyone is in the same bucket," said East & Partners' Dowling.

JPMorgan is the biggest player in the Australian market with an 11.6 percent market share of bond offering. Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch follow closely with around 10 percent each, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Bankers say not all job cuts need to be in Australia given the bonds are distributed by teams in Europe and the United States where investment banking job cuts have already begun.

Credit Suisse is reported to be looking at cutting up to 2,000 jobs globally, while rivals such as UBS, Barclays BarCap unit and Goldman Sachs have announced cuts. ($1 = 0.907 Australian dollars) ($1 = 77.190 Japanese yen) (Editing by Ed Davies and Matt Driskill)