DEALTALK-Global banks squeezed in Australia as bond volumes drop

* Global banks losing market share to local rivals
* Banks, biggest bond issuers, focus on deposits
* Fees low at around 15 bps, but sheer volumes made sector
lucrative
* Prolonged slump could trigger job cuts
By Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Aug 1 Global investment banks are losing
market share to local rivals in underwriting fees in the annual
$150 billion Australian bond market and their revenue will be
further hit as bank issuance, which makes up two-thirds of the
market, shrinks.
The global banks' share of the volume of offshore bonds sold
annually by Australian borrowers has fallen to 60 percent from
just over 85 percent in 2005 and 75 percent in 2009, the Thomson
Reuters Debt Capital Market League Table shows.
At the same time, the big Australian lenders have increased
their market share, arranging nearly 20 percent of international
bonds issued last year.
Bond volumes are also falling as the four local big banks,
which face funding shortages, increase their reliance on
deposits to close to 70 percent of total funding from 50
percent. They are also arranging more bond issues themselves.
The trend in the biggest part of Australian investment
banking will start to hurt the likes of JPMorgan ,
Citigroup , Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit
and UBS .
"Debt issuance is way down. Investment banks will be
struggling," said Paul Dowling, principal analyst at banking
research firm East & Partners.
The global banks are ceding share to big local lenders
--National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank of
Australia , Westpac , and ANZ -- that
are expanding teams in the United States and Europe.
Australian lenders are both rivals and key
customers for global banks as they rank among the
world's top bank bond issuers. The four banks are forecast to
borrow about A$90 billion ($99 billion) in the current financial
year, most of it in U.S. dollars and euros.
But this is about third lower than in 2009 and 2010 when the
same group raised a whopping $130 billion, with a large chunk of
it guaranteed by the government.
The big banks have sold bonds worth A$40
billion so far this year, down from A$47 billion at the same
time a year ago and A$58 billion in 2009, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
STEADY VOLUMES
Debt Capital Market (DCM) fees average around 15 basis
points for a three-year offshore bond issue, bankers in
Australia say.
Though well short of equity underwriting and M&A advisory
fees of 100 basis points or more, the sheer volumes from the
business makes it one of the most lucrative for banks.
The fall in DCM volumes also comes as equity offerings are
struggling to revive. While year-to-date equity issues have
doubled to A$16 billion, that is still a far cry from the A$60
billion seen in 2009.
The Australian-dollar bond market is the second-largest in
Asia-Pacific, behind China, according to Thomson Reuters data,
with yuan-denominated bonds amounting to about $170 billion in
2010. By way of comparison, Japan's 2010 bond market totaled
18.8 trillion yen ($243.5 billion).
In the domestic market, local players have more than doubled
their market share to 44 percent in just two years at the
expense of foreign banks, data shows.
"Our biggest customers are staying away. Volume is dropping
fast and I don't think we will ever find clients big enough to
replace the banks," said a banker, who asked not to be named as
he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Among the four major banks, National Australia Bank could be
the exception, as it embarks on a market-share drive in mortgage
lending.
"It is writing more loans so it will need more funding,"
said another investment banker, who also asked not to be named.
NAB raised $25 billion last year and said it would need
about that much this financial year.
While bond issuance from non-banks is rising in Australia,
it is still small compared to bank offerings, accounting for a
mere 8 percent so far this year. And securing mandates appears
to be big task for global banks given the limited market size.
While global banks operating in Australia are yet to reduce
jobs, analysts warn an extended slump might force them to cut
associates and support staff, keeping just the customer-facing
staff to ensure they can ramp up if markets revive.
"Investment banks are all reviewing headcount. Everyone is
in the same bucket," said East & Partners' Dowling.
JPMorgan is the biggest player in the Australian market with
an 11.6 percent market share of bond offering. Citigroup and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch follow closely with around 10
percent each, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Bankers say not all job cuts need to be in Australia given
the bonds are distributed by teams in Europe and the United
States where investment banking job cuts have already begun.
Credit Suisse is reported to be looking at cutting
up to 2,000 jobs globally, while rivals such as UBS, Barclays
BarCap unit and Goldman Sachs have announced cuts.
($1 = 0.907 Australian dollars)
($1 = 77.190 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Ed Davies and Matt Driskill)