Australia military looks at long-range Triton patrol drone

CANBERRA May 16 Australia is set to buy up to
$3 billion worth of long-range maritime patrol drones and said
on Thursday it had asked close ally the United States for
detailed information and costings on the U.S. Navy's MQ-4C
Triton unmanned aircraft.
Australia wants to buy "unmanned aircraft capable of
undertaking broad area maritime surveillance and fleet
overwatch", Defence Minister Stephen Smith said, with the Triton
already at the top of the military's wish list.
The Northrop Grumman Triton, which is the size of a
small airliner with a 40-metre wingspan, costs around $100
million and can cruise at 20,000 metres for up to 30 hours.
The U.S. Navy is still testing the Triton and has plans to
buy 68, with the first due in service in 2015. Australia could
buy between six and seven to help with border patrol on its vast
coastline and spot asylum seeker boats worrying lawmakers.
Australia wants drone aircraft to complement the intended
purchase of Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol
aircraft, which will replace ageing P-3 Orions now in service,
Smith said.
The Triton carries a 360-degree radar and sensors including
infra-red and optical cameras, and is being specifically
developed for maritime surveillance and target tracking. It also
carries systems to "talk" to manned P-8A aircraft.
Australia earlier this month released a new strategic
blueprint after the U.S. pivot to the Asia-Pacific, committing
to buy up to 100 new Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighters
as China and India beef up forces.
But with Prime Minister Julia Gillard's minority Labor
government under pressure to find savings to respond to
collapsing revenues, net defence spending has contracted to
around 1.56 percent of GDP, or A$24.2 billion. As a percentage,
spending is at the lowest level since 1938.