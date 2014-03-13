Australia to buy U.S. Triton drones to secure Indian Ocean resources

| SYDNEY, March 13
SYDNEY, March 13 Australia has committed to
purchasing the U.S. Navy's MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, its
prime minister said on Thursday, continuing a trend amongst
Asia-Pacific nations to protect commercial maritime interests
amid rising regional tensions.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott said that Australia will acquire
an undisclosed number of the surveillance aircraft once they
become available. The U.S. Navy is still testing the Triton and
has plans to buy 68, with the first due in service in 2017.
The aircraft will be used "to secure our ocean resources,
including energy resources off northern Australia, and help to
protect our borders", Abbott said in the statement.
Defence analysts say maritime surveillance is the most
pressing security need in East and Southeast Asia. Rival
maritime claims that have pitted China, which has one of the
world's fastest growing militaries, against Japan and other
Asian nations have made the South and East China Seas dangerous
flashpoints.
More than 80 percent of China's oil imports transit through
the Indian Ocean on Australia's west coast. Japan, India and
South Korea are also dependent on Indian Ocean routes.
The Triton, under development by Northrop Grumman,
is the size of a small airliner with a 40-metre wingspan. It can
cruise at 20,000 metres for up to 30 hours, sweeping a distance
greater than Sydney to London with 360-degree radar and sensors
including infra-red and optical cameras.
Australia wants drone aircraft to complement its purchase
last month of eight of Boeing Co's P-8A Poseidon
long-range spy planes for A$4 billion ($3.6 billion).
Abbott said that the total number of Triton aircraft to be
acquired, as well as their introduction into service date, will
be decided in 2016.
The planes will be based at RAAF Base Edinburgh in South
Australia state, Abbott said, and will bring in A$100 ($89.72)
million in investments to the state, which has struggled with
the loss of its manufacturing sector. {ID:nL3N0K5288]