Australia may upgrade warplanes with jamming equipment

CANBERRA Oct 19 Australia is considering
equipping half its fleet of Boeing-built Super Hornet
warplanes with sophisticated radar and communications jamming
technology, giving its military a more potent electronic warfare
capability than others in the region.
Defence Minister Stephen Smith said on Wednesday the
government was looking closely at turning 12 of its new Super
Hornet fleet into "Growlers", similar to U.S. aircraft that
recently paralysed communications and missile systems in Libya.
"We have to ensure that our air combat capability is up to
the mark," Smith told Australian television. "What we are now
doing ... is in light of the Libya experience to now start the
process of looking very carefully about whether acquiring
Growler is in our national interest," he said.
A report in The Australian newspaper said an announcement on
the A$300 million ($305.7 million) upgrade, to be purchased from
the United States, was imminent. Canberra is a close Washington
ally and Australia has troops serving in Afghanistan.
U.S. carrier-based Growlers are a specialised version of
the two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet, with the electronic warfare
capability provided mainly by Northrop Grumman .
The aircraft, first used in combat to help enforce the
United Nations no-fly zone over Libya, provide escort and
offensive jamming during air attack missions.
The government said in April it was considering buying an
additional 18 Super Hornets, adding to the existing 24, for
around $1.6 billion to plug a hole in defence capabilities left
by expected delays in Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter.
Australia has already begun a multi-billion-dollar upgrade
of its military that includes new air defence destroyers, two
large amphibious assault carriers, helicopters, tanks,
long-range cruise missiles and 12 new submarines costing $25
billion.($1 = 0.981 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)