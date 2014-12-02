UPDATE 3-Australia rules out open tender for new submarines, Japan in box seat

(Adds company reactions)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Dec 2 Australia will not hold an open
tender to replace its ageing Collins-class submarines,
government officials said on Tuesday, a decision that bolsters
Japan's position as the likely builder of the new
multibillion-dollar fleet.
Reuters reported in September that Australia was leaning
towards buying as many as 12 off-the-shelf stealth submarines
from Japan despite domestic pressure to build them at home.
Since then, several European defence contractors have said
they would be price-competitive with Japan and do the work in
Australia in a bid to win a piece of the overall A$40 billion
($33.96 billion) submarine programme.
But the Australian government did not have time for an open
bidding process, said Treasurer Joe Hockey.
"We need to make decisions now and we don't have time to go
through a speculation process," Hockey told the Australian
Broadcasting Corporation.
A spokesman for Defence Minister David Johnston said no
manufacturer had yet been chosen.
Sources have said Australia is strongly considering a
replacement for the Collins based on the 4,000-tonne Soryu-class
ships built by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
They have said Canberra wanted a new lithium-ion battery
propulsion system, which experts say would give the submarines
better underwater range and speed compared with other
diesel-electric vessels that use air independent propulsion
under the sea, a system which requires fuel to operate.
Tokyo's next generation of Soryu submarines will be the
world's first to be powered by the new technology.
"I think Japan is the only option for Australia because
neither Germany, France nor Sweden has built 4,000-tonne class
diesel submarines," a former senior Japanese navy commander told
Reuters.
Swedish defence firm Saab, France's
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS and Germany's
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems have all expressed
interest in the Australian project.
Saab spokesman Sebastian Carlsson said the company still
wanted to do business.
"We have flagged our interest and told them what we have to
offer, and we want to hold discussions regarding that," he said.
ThyssenKrupp declined to comment, while DCNS, which opened a
new subsidiary in Australia last month, said it had not been
informed of any decision.
CAN'T BUILD A CANOE
Prime Minister Tony Abbott, under fire after a bruising
first year in office, had previously pledged the vessels would
be built at the government-owned ASC shipyard in the state of
South Australia.
But his cabinet began back-pedalling in July, signalling
cost and schedule were paramount. Since then, pressure has
mounted for a competitive tender.
Last week Johnston apologised after saying he would not
trust ASC "to build a canoe".
Australia has said it would make a final decision in a
defence review expected early next year. It needs to begin
replacing its Collins submarines by the mid-2030s at the latest.
Such a deal for Japan would mark its re-entry into the
global arms market, just months after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
ended a ban on weapons exports as part of his efforts to steer
the country away from decades of pacifism.
The opposition Labor Party on Monday sought to force the
government to hold an open tender using a procedural motion in
the upper house senate.
Influential independent South Australian Senator Nick
Xenophon criticised the lack of a tender, saying local jobs were
at stake.
"This is no way to run Australia's biggest defence
procurement this century," he told Reuters.
