RPT-Australia Post looks to drones as letter volumes fall

By Jarni Blakkarly
Melbourne, April 16 Australia Post has
successfully field-trialled the use of drones to deliver small
packages, clearing the way for test deliveries to customer homes
later this year.
The state-owned corporation said the drones will be used for
the delivery of online shopping parcels and time-sensitive items
such as medication.
"We will put this innovative technology through its paces
over the coming weeks and months to understand what it can
deliver, how far it can travel, and ultimately, how our
customers could receive a parcel," Australia Post Managing
Director Ahmed Fahour said.
Postal services around the world are facing dramatic declines
in their core letter-delivery business as customers turn to the
internet for all forms of correspondence from billing to
greeting cards.
While Australia Post is the first Australian company to get
into the area of drone delivery, in the United States online
retailer Amazon unveiled a drone delivery prototype in
November, joining competitors GOOGL and
Wal-Mart who are also looking into the technology.
Australia's vast interior is one of the most sparsely
populated in the world, but drone delivery is unlikely to
penetrate beyond the major cities: Amazon's prototype last year
managed to fly a package only 15 miles (24 kms).
Australia Post last year posted a A$222 million ($171
million) loss, the company's first full-year loss posting in
over 30 years and dramatic down-turn from a A$116.2 million
($89.72 million) profit in 2014. The company attributed some of
the loss to a 10.3 per cent fall in the use of stamped letters.
($1 = 1.2952 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Eric Meijer)