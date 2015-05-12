RPT-CORRECTED-Australia targets 30 multinationals in tax crackdown

(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
By Matt Siegel
CANBERRA May 12 Australia on Tuesday proposed
new legislation to tighten tax loopholes that the conservative
government says have allowed around 30 of the world's largest
multinational companies to avoid paying taxes.
Under the proposals, released as part of Australia's 2015/16
federal budget, companies with more than A$1 billion in global
revenues that are found to have intentionally avoided paying tax
in Australia could be pursued for lost taxes.
With the new measures Australia will join Britain in leading
a crackdown on companies such as global tech giants,
Apple and Microsoft, focusing particularly on
their alleged shifting of profits from high-tax countries to low
or no tax regimes.
"We have identified 30 large multinational companies that
may have diverted profits away from Australia to avoid paying
their fair share of tax in Australia," Treasurer Joe Hockey told
parliament.
"Under this new law, when we catch companies cheating, they
will have to pay back double what they owe, plus interest."
Under Australia's leadership last year, the Group of 20
leading economies (G20) endorsed a set of common standards of
sharing bank account information across borders with automatic
exchange of information among its members.
The Australian units of Google, Apple and Microsoft revealed
earlier this year they were "under review" by the Australian Tax
Office (ATO), which had declined to renew agreements with the
companies on transfer pricing.
That accounting practice, under which a company sets
internal prices for goods to its subsidiaries, has been blamed
for helping large companies minimise their tax bills by raising
the cost of those goods to subsidiaries in high-tax regimes.
Pressure from the United States and the consensus nature of
the OECD have made tackling this issue extremely difficult, said
Antony Ting, an associate professor of economics at Sydney
University.
"I think if Australia really wants to protect its tax base,
we really need to think about something like a Google Tax or
this kind of unilateral action," he told Reuters, using the
colloquial term coined for Britain's proposed diverted profits
tax.
Apple's revenues in Australia grew from around A$3.5 billion
in 2010 to A$6.1 billion in 2013, while its taxable income went
from A$166 million to A$240 million during the same period.
And while Australia does not represent these companies'
largest market, it is a significant and influential one.
Still, unilateral action is not without risks.
"It's unwise and ill-advised and irrational to depart from
current approaches and agreements expressed in OECD rules,"
George Barker, an expert on taxation law and economics at the
Australian National University's Centre for Law and Economics,
told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Lincoln
Feast in CANBERRA; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)