Australian new vehicle sales jump in August-industry

SYDNEY, Sept 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia were up 6.2 percent in August, compared to the same month last year, led by big gains in the sports utility and commercial vehicle sectors, industry data showed on Wednesday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in August were 93,552, compared to 88,082 in the same month last year. Sales were up 8 percent on July in original terms, while adjusting for seasonal factors left sales up 5.1 percent for the month, VFACTS said. Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming run with a rise of 18.6 percent on a year earlier. The light commercial market was also strong with a rise of 19.1 percent and the heavy truck market enjoyed a jump of 11.7 percent, pointing to solid business investment. For the eight months to August, sales were running at 728,047, up 9.4 percent on the same period last year. The robust vehicle numbers contrast with softness seen in retail sales for July, and suggest consumers still have the confidence to splash out on big ticket items. For August alone, Toyota retained first place in the sales ladder with 19.2 percent of the market. The Holden unit of General Motors held second spot with 12.0 percent. Hyundai and Ford tied with 8.3 percent, while Mazda took 8.2 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Aug Jul m/m pct Aug/11 y/y pct Sales 93,552 86,641 +8.0 88,082 +6.2 Sales by Type: Aug '12/Aug '11 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -1,811 -3.7 Sports Utility +4,105 +18.6 Light Commercial +2,896 +19.1 Heavy Commercial +280 +11.7