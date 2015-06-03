Australia new vehicle sales level off in May-VFACTS

SYDNEY, June 3 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia dipped slightly in May compared to the same month a
year ago, though there was no sign of any let up in consumers'
love affair with sports utilities.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report on Wednesday showed sales fell 1.3 percent in May
as the month had one less selling day than May last year.
Sales of 93,327 were up 14.3 percent on April, which is
typically a quieter month for activity.
Sports utility vehicles had another robust month with sales
up 5.8 percent on May last year, while sales of passenger
vehicles extended their long decline with a drop of 7.3 percent.
Demand for commercial vehicles increased for a third
straight month with sales of light commercial vehicles up 1.0
percent, and heavy vehicles adding 0.5 percent.
Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder in May with a share of 17.1 percent. Mazda Motor Corp
kept second spot with 9.3 percent, followed by Hyundai
Motor Co at 8.9 percent.
The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took 8.5
percent, while Ford trailed with 6.4 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
May Apr m/m pct May/14 y/y pct
Sales 93,327 81,656 +14.3 94,563 -1.3
Sales by Type: May '15/May '14 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -3,216 -7.3
Sports Utility +1,789 +5.8
Light Commercial +178 +1.0
Heavy Commercial +14 +0.5
