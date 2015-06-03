Australia new vehicle sales level off in May-VFACTS

SYDNEY, June 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia dipped slightly in May compared to the same month a year ago, though there was no sign of any let up in consumers' love affair with sports utilities. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Wednesday showed sales fell 1.3 percent in May as the month had one less selling day than May last year. Sales of 93,327 were up 14.3 percent on April, which is typically a quieter month for activity. Sports utility vehicles had another robust month with sales up 5.8 percent on May last year, while sales of passenger vehicles extended their long decline with a drop of 7.3 percent. Demand for commercial vehicles increased for a third straight month with sales of light commercial vehicles up 1.0 percent, and heavy vehicles adding 0.5 percent. Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder in May with a share of 17.1 percent. Mazda Motor Corp kept second spot with 9.3 percent, followed by Hyundai Motor Co at 8.9 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took 8.5 percent, while Ford trailed with 6.4 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: May Apr m/m pct May/14 y/y pct Sales 93,327 81,656 +14.3 94,563 -1.3 Sales by Type: May '15/May '14 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -3,216 -7.3 Sports Utility +1,789 +5.8 Light Commercial +178 +1.0 Heavy Commercial +14 +0.5 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)