Australia vehicle sales strong in Nov, set for record 2015

SYDNEY Dec 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 6.9 percent in November compared with the same period a year ago, a third month of strong gains that looked set to make 2015 a record.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Thursday showed total sales were 98,639 in November, compared with 92,232 for the same month last year. Both months had the same number of selling days.

Sales were up 4.6 percent from October, reaching the highest ever November total.

The running total for 2015 rose to 1.06 million, 3.9 percent ahead of the same period last year.

Sports utility vehicles (SUV) extended their blistering run with sales up 16.2 percent on last year. Sales of passenger vehicles dipped 3.1 percent, while demand for light commercial vehicles jumped 16.0 percent. Sales of heavy vehicles rose by 8.7 percent.

The strength of commercial vehicle sales could be a harbinger of firmer business investment in the month.

Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 18.7 percent in November.

Mazda Motor Corp took second spot with 9.9 percent, followed by the local Holden unit of General Motors Co at 9.0 percent.

Hyundai Motor Co held 8.5 percent of the market, while Nissan had an unusually strong month to take 7.3 percent. Ford trailed with 6.4 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Nov Oct m/m pct Nov/14 y/y pct

Sales 98,639 94,321 +4.6 92,232 +6.9

Sales by Type: Nov '15/Nov '14 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles -1,331 -3.1

Sports Utility +5,032 +16.2

Light Commercial +2,478 +16.0

Heavy Commercial +223 +8.7 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)