CORRECTED-Australia new vehicle sales a record for April-VFACTS

(Corrects table to show April data, not March) SYDNEY, May 4 Australian new vehicle sales boasted their busiest April on record with another strong result for commercial vehicles pointing to solid business investment in the month. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Tuesday showed total sales were 87,571 in April, up 7.2 percent on a year earlier. Australians spend around A$20 billion on vehicles annually, equal to almost 9 percent of household consumption. The strength of demand is a contrast to softness in retail sales and suggests consumers are still confident enough to splash out on big ticket items. Demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) remained hot, with sales up 7.1 percent on April last year, while passenger vehicles had a better month with an increase of 4.7 percent. Sales of light commercial vehicles jumped 14.1 percent, a fourth straight month of brisk gains that should add to overall business investment in the economy. Sales of heavy vehicles rose 3.6 percent. Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder in March with an expanded market share of 18.9 percent. Hyundai Motor Co took second with 9.9 percent, pipping Mazda Motor Corp at 9.7 percent. Ford followed with 7.8 percent, just ahead of the local Holden unlit of General Motors Co at 7.7 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms Apr Mar m/m pct Apr/15 y/y pct Sales 87,571 104,512 -16.2 81,656 -0.5 Sales by Type: Apr '16/Apr '15 Volumes Pct Change Passenger Vehicles +1,656 +4.7 Sports Utility +2,119 +7.1 Light Commercial +2,052 +14.1 Heavy Commercial +88 +3.6 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)