CORRECTED-Australia new vehicle sales fall back in Oct-VFACTS

(Fixes Ford ticker symbol)
    SYDNEY, Nov 6 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
eased back in October after a strong performance in September,
with weakness in passenger cars overshadowing still red-hot
demand for sports utilities.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report showed sales of 91,236 in October, down 1.5
percent on the same month last year.
    In seasonally adjusted terms, sales were down 3.0 percent in
October from September.
    In the year to date, sales were running 1.9 percent behind
the same period in 2013, but still pointed to a solid annual
pace of 1.121 million vehicles.
    Demand for sports utility vehicles remained strong with
sales up 9.7 percent in October on a year earlier, but sales of
passenger vehicles fell 8.1 percent, having been in a slump all
year.
    Sales of light commercial vehicles dipped 1.9 percent, while
heavy vehicles rebounded by 6.8 percent.
    For October alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first
place on the sales ladder with a market share of 19.1 percent.
    Hyundai Motor Co gained a spot with 9.2 percent,
followed by the local Holden unit of General Motors Co at
8.3 percent. Mazda Motor Corp took fourth spot with 7.5
percent, and Ford trailed at 6.9 percent.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
                Oct      Sep    m/m pct    Oct/13   y/y pct
     Sales     91,236   94,978   -3.9      92,603   -1.5
     Sales by Type:         Oct '14/Oct '13 Volumes
                             Change    Pct Change
     Passenger Vehicles      -3,794       -8.1
     Sports Utility          +2,558       +9.7
     Light Commercial          -319       -1.9
     Heavy Commercial          +188       +6.8
 
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and James
Dalgleish)
