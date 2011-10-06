版本:
2011年 10月 6日

Australia new vehicle sales dip in Sept: industry

 SYDNEY, Oct 6 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
dipped modestly in September after two months of outsized
growth, though sales of sports utility vehicles continued to
roar ahead in a further sign of  resilience in consumer
spending.	
 The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries   	
estimated that sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in 	
September. Sales had risen sharply in both August and July as
the supply of vehicles from Japan recovered from natural
disasters earlier in the year.	
 Sales were still up 2.1 percent on September last year, an 	
improvement from July when they were down 1.7 percent on 	
the year. Back in June, the annual drop had been 11.6 percent.	
 Notably, sales of sport utility vehicles were up 5.6 percent
on September last year, after a 19 percent increase in August.
Sales of light and heavy trucks also boasted sizable gains,
pointing to healthy business investment.	
 In raw terms, total vehicle sales of 86,819 were down 1.4
percent on August. For the year so far, sales of 752,128 are
down 3.7 percent on the same period of 2010.	
 Toyota's sales continued to recover after supplies 	
of its cars took a particularly hard knock from the earthquake 	
and tsunami. The company held 20 percent of the Australian 	
market in September, up from 18 percent in August and 16 percent
in July.	
 The Holden unit of GM took 12.7 percent of the market
in September, while Ford regained third spot with 9.4
percent. Hyundai picked up to 8.6 percent, while 
Mazda had 7.0 percent.	
 For the year to date, Toyota tops the sales table followed
by Holden and Ford.	
 	

 Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:   	
           Sep      Aug    m/m pct   Sep10   y/y pct 	
 Sales    86,819   88,082   -1.4     85,054   +2.1 	
 	

 Sales by Type:         Sep '11/Sep '10 Volumes         	
                        Change    Pct Change   	
 Passenger Vehicles      -1,063       -2.2  	
 Sports Utility          +1,094       +5.6 	
 Light Truck             +1,601      +11.2   	
 Heavy Commercial          +133       +5.8	
	
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

