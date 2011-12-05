Australia new vehicle sales up in Nov - industry

SYDNEY, Dec 5 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia rose in November, compared to the same month last
year, with strength in sports utility and truck sales a sign of
resilience in consumer and business spending.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said
sales in November were up 1.5 percent on last year at 88,654.
That was 4.1 percent higher than sales in October, though
adjusted for seasonal factors VFACTS estimated sales fell by 2.9
percent.
Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming
run with a jump of 16.2 percent, compared to November last year,
on top of healthy increases in the previous three months.
Sales of light and heavy trucks also boasted solid gains,
pointing to healthy business investment.
For the year so far, sales of 925,978 are down 2.4 percent
on the same period of 2010.
The market took a knock earlier in the year when natural
disasters in Japan cut the supply of new vehicles, but sales
have recovered smartly in the last few months.
Toyota again took first place in the sales ladder
with 19.7 percent of the markret in November, though its share
for the year so far is still down on 2010.
The Holden unit of GM took 11.0 percent of the market
in November, while Ford and Mazda tied for third
with 9.1 percent. Hyundai followed with 8.5 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Nov Oct m/m pct Nov10 y/y pct
Sales 88,654 86,819 +4.1 87,342 +1.5
Sales by Type: Nov '11/Nov '10 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -2,693 -5.5
Sports Utility +3,458 +16.2
Light Truck +495 +3.4
Heavy Commercial +134 +5.4