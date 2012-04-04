Australia March vehicle sales up 3.9 pct on year -industry

SYDNEY, April 4 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia rose 3.9 percent in March, from a year earlier, with
strong demand for sport utility vehicles again defying consumer
caution elsewhere.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
said total vehicle sales in March were 97,616, compared to
93,984 in the same month last year.
Sales in March were 13.9 percent higher than in February.
Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales increased
by 3.2 percent in March from the previous month.
Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their heady run
with a rise of 18.4 percent, compared to a year earlier, though
sales of light trucks fell away.
For March alone, Toyota retained first place in the
sales ladder with 18.9 percent of the market. The Holden unit of
General Motors held 10.4 percent, while Mazda
took 9.6 percent.
Hyundai followed with 8.0 percent, while Ford
was stuck at fifth with an historically low 7.6 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Mar Feb m/m pct Mar11 y/y pct
Sales 97,616 85,723 +13.9 93,984 +3.9
Sales by Type: Mar '12/Mar '11 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +976 +1.9
Sports Utility +4,254 +18.4
Light Truck -1,652 -9.1
Heavy Commercial +54 +2.2