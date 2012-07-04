版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 4日 星期三 10:03 BJT

Australia new vehicle sales up 17.1 pct in June-industry

SYDNEY, July 4 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia rose 17.1 percent in June, compared to the same month
last year when sales had been partially curbed by supply
disruptions from Japan's tsunami.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said
total vehicle sales in June were 112,566, compared to 96,157 in
the same month of 2011.
    Sales in June were up 14.7 percent on May, with June
typically a strong month as dealers cut prices for the end of
the financial year. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS
estimated sales eased by 4 percent in June, from May.
    Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their red-hot run
with a rise of 46.6 percent, compared to a year earlier, while
gains in light and heavy trucks pointed to solid business
investment.
    For the six months to June, sales were running at 547,854,
up 10.4 percent on the same period last year.
    The resilience of vehicle sales has been at odds with
softness in the retail sector and suggests consumers are still
confident enough to splash out on big ticket items.
    For June alone, Toyota retained first place in the
sales ladder with 19.2 percent of the market. The Holden unit of
General Motors held second spot with 9.4 percent, while
Hyundai Advanced to third with 8.6 percent.
    Mazda followed with 8.5 percent, ahead of Ford
 with 8.1 percent and Nissan at 7.4 percent.
  
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
              Jun       May    m/m pct   Jun/11  y/y pct     
    Sales    112,566   96,069  +14.7     96,157  +17.1        
    
    Sales by Type:         Jun '12/Jun '11 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles      +3,167       +5.8        
    Sports Utility         +10,049      +46.6    
    Light Truck             +3,150      +18.2 
    Heavy Commercial           +43       +1.4

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐