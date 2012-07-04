Australia new vehicle sales up 17.1 pct in June-industry

SYDNEY, July 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 17.1 percent in June, compared to the same month last year when sales had been partially curbed by supply disruptions from Japan's tsunami. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said total vehicle sales in June were 112,566, compared to 96,157 in the same month of 2011. Sales in June were up 14.7 percent on May, with June typically a strong month as dealers cut prices for the end of the financial year. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales eased by 4 percent in June, from May. Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their red-hot run with a rise of 46.6 percent, compared to a year earlier, while gains in light and heavy trucks pointed to solid business investment. For the six months to June, sales were running at 547,854, up 10.4 percent on the same period last year. The resilience of vehicle sales has been at odds with softness in the retail sector and suggests consumers are still confident enough to splash out on big ticket items. For June alone, Toyota retained first place in the sales ladder with 19.2 percent of the market. The Holden unit of General Motors held second spot with 9.4 percent, while Hyundai Advanced to third with 8.6 percent. Mazda followed with 8.5 percent, ahead of Ford with 8.1 percent and Nissan at 7.4 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Jun May m/m pct Jun/11 y/y pct Sales 112,566 96,069 +14.7 96,157 +17.1 Sales by Type: Jun '12/Jun '11 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles +3,167 +5.8 Sports Utility +10,049 +46.6 Light Truck +3,150 +18.2 Heavy Commercial +43 +1.4