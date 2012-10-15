Australia new vehicle sales surge to record in Sept

SYDNEY Oct 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in
Australia surged by the most in 14 months in September to reach
an all-time high, a sign consumers have the confidence to splash
out on big ticket items even while being cost-conscious on
retail spending.
Government figures out on Monday showed new vehicle sales
rose by a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent in September to
98,701, following an upwardly revised 4.3 percent rise in
August. Sales were up a hefty 14.4 percent compared to September
last year.
Sales of sports utility vehicles extended their meteoric run
with an increase of 4.2 percent to a record peak of 27,818.
Sales of passenger vehicles jumped 6.5 percent, while sales of
other vehicles, including trucks, increased by 1.1 percent.
The robust vehicle numbers contrast with sluggishness seen
in retail sales and suggest overall household spending is not as
weak as some fear.
Industry data out earlier in the month showed new vehicle
sales up 9 percent on September last year. Toyota
retained first place on the sales ladder with 18.3 percent of
the market in September.
Mazda jumped to second spot, pipping the Holden
unit of General Motors. Hyundai took fourth
spot while Ford fell back to fifth.