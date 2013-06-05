版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 5日 星期三 10:00 BJT

Australian new vehicle sales picked up in May-industry

SYDNEY, June 5 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia picked up in May, after a softer April, thanks in part
to strong demand for sports utilities, an industry report showed
on Wednesday.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in May were 96,788, a
12.6 percent increase on April's 85,117. After adjusting for
seasonal factors, sales were up 5.1 percent, said VFACTS.
    Sales were up a more modest 0.7 percent on May last year,
while sales for the first five months of 2013 were running 4.5
percent ahead of the same period last year.
    Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales
7.9 percent higher than in May last year. Solid household income
growth, low interest rates on car loans and a high local dollar
have all combined to make vehicles more affordable.
    For May alone, Toyota retained first place on the
sales ladder with a share of 19.6 percent. The local Holden unit
of General Motors took second spot with 8.6 percent,
pipping Mazda at 8.4 percent.
    Hyundai held fourth place at 8.3 percent, while
Ford trailed with 7.5 percent of the market. Ford recently
announced it would cease production in Australia by 2016.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: 
               May      Apr    m/m pct   May/12  y/y pct     
    Sales     96,788   85,117  +12.6     96,069   +0.7
    
    Sales by Type:         May '13/May '12 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles      -1,519       -3.1        
    Sports Utility          +2,134       +7.9    
    Light Commercial          -165       -0.9 
    Heavy Commercial          +269      +10.3
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐