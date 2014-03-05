Australia new vehicle sales edge up in Feb-VFACTS

SYDNEY, March 5 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia edged up in February, from the previous month, but
still lag the strong pace set early last year, an industry
report showed on Wednesday.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report showed sales were up 5.3 percent on January at
86,818, which when adjusted for seasonal factors equated to a
rise of 0.6 percent.
However, sales were down 3.8 percent on February last year.
Taking January and February together sales were running 3.7
percent behind the same period in 2013, but still pointed to a
solid annual pace of 1.11 million vehicles.
For February alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained
first place on the sales ladder with an increased market share
of 18.7 percent.
Mazda Motor Corp had another brisk month to hold
second spot at 10.6 percent, ahead of the local Holden unit of
General Motors Co at 10.0 percent.
Hyundai Motor Co came fourth with 9.0 percent,
while Ford Motor Co trailed badly with 7.2 percent. Both
Ford and GM have announced plans to close their Australia car
making units in the face of fierce competition and sustained
losses.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Feb Jan m/m pct Feb/13 y/y pct
Sales 86,818 82,285 +5.3 90,218 -3.8
Sales by Type: Feb '14/Feb '13 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +313 +0.7
Sports Utility -967 -3.6
Light Commercial -2,567 -14.5
Heavy Commercial -179 -7.5