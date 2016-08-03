Australia new vehicle sales resilient in July-VFACTS

SYDNEY, Aug 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
dipped slightly in July form a year earlier, though it was still
the second best result for that month ever and kept the market
on track for a record-braking year.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report on Wednesday showed 91,331 new vehicles were sold
in July, down 1.1 percent on July last year. July this year had
one less selling day and sales per day were up by 93.9 vehicles.
Sales were down 29 percent on June, which is typically a
very strong month as dealers cut prices to clear stock for the
end of Australia's financial year.
The running total for 2016 rose to 689,471, 2.8 percent
ahead of the same period last year. Total sales for all of 2015
was a record 1.16 million units.
Sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) cooled in July after
a blistering run, to be up 3.5 percent on last year. Passenger
vehicles have been losing out to SUVs and slipped 8.2 percent.
Light commercial vehicles had another upbeat month with
sales rising 8.5 percent and pointing to resilience in business
investment.
Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder with an improved market share of 19.1 percent in July.
Mazda Motor Corp took second spot with 9.3 percent,
followed by Hyundai Motor Co at 8.3 percent.
The Holden unit of General Motors GM.N> trailed with 7.7
percent, while Ford took 7.5 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Jul Jun m/m pct Jul/15 y/y pct
Sales 91,331 128,569 -29.0 92,308 +1.1
Sales by Type: Jul '16/Jul '15 Volumes
Change Pct
Passenger Vehicles -3,387 -8.2
Sports Utility +1,138 +3.5
Light Commercial +1,320 +8.5
Heavy Commercial -48 -1.8
