Australia Feb new vehicle sales up 6 pct on yr-VFACTS

SYDNEY, March 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia were up a solid 6 percent in February compared to the same month last year, with demand for sports utility vehicles remaining red-hot, industry data showed on Monday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said vehicle sales in February were 85,723, up from 80,896 in the same month last year, helped by an extra selling day. That was 11.6 percent higher than sales in January. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales fell by 2.7 percent in February. Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their barnstorming run with a rise of 23.9 percent, compared to a year earlier, while demand for passenger cars stayed subdued. Sales of heavy trucks also jumped, pointing to strong business investment. For February, Toyota took first place in the sales ladder with a slightly reduced share of 17.3 percent. The Holden unit of General Motors held 11.3 percent, while Mazda stayed firm at 10.1 percent. Hyundai followed with 8.6 percent, again outpacing Ford which only took 8.1 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Feb Jan m/m pct Feb 11 y/y pct Sales 85,723 80,940 +11.6 80,896 +6.0 Sales by Type: Feb '12/Feb '11 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles +591 +1.3 Sports Utility +4,505 +23.8 Light Truck -617 -4.2 Heavy Commercial +348 +17.8