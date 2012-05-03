版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 10:00 BJT

Australia new vehicle sales up strongly in April-industry

SYDNEY, May 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
rose 6.6 percent in April, from a year earlier, with another
strong month for sport utility vehicles defying consumer caution
elsewhere.	
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said
total vehicle sales in April were 79,097, compared to 74,214 in
the same month last year.	
    Sales in April were down 19.0 percent on March, which is
typically a big selling month. Adjusted for seasonal factors,
VFACTS estimated sales increased by a hefty 7.6 percent in April
from the previous month.	
    Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their heady run
with a rise of 27.8 percent, compared to a year earlier, while
gains in light and heavy trucks pointed to solid business
investment.	
    The strength of vehicle sales sits at odds with softness in
the retail sector and shows consumers are still confident enough
to splash out on big ticket items.	
    For April alone, Toyota retained first place in the
sales ladder with 20.9 percent of the market. Mazda 
grabbed second spot with 9.7 percent, pipping the Holden unit of
General Motors whose share dropped to 9.6 percent.	
    Hyundai followed with 8.9 percent, while Ford
 was stuck at fifth with an historically low 8.0 percent. 	
    	
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: 	
              Apr      Mar    m/m pct   Apr11   y/y pct         	
    Sales    79,097   97,616  -19.0     74,214   +6.6	
    	
    Sales by Type:         Apr '12/Apr '11 Volumes            	
                            Change    Pct Change            	
    Passenger Vehicles      -1,036       -2.5           	
    Sports Utility          +4,754      +27.8           	
    Light Truck               +995       +7.4           	
    Heavy Commercial          +170       +8.0

