版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 3日 星期四 10:00 BJT

Australia new vehicle sales dip in Sept - industry

SYDNEY, Oct 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
dipped in September compared to the same month last year, as
weakness in the passenger and commercial sectors overshadowed
resilient demand for sports utilities, industry data showed on
Thursday.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report said total vehicle sales in September were 92,662,
down 2.1 percent on last year's 94,627. Sales were off 0.8
percent compared to August, though adjusting for seasonal
factors gave an increase of 0.7 percent, VFACTS said.
    Sales for the first nine months of 2013 were running 3.3
percent ahead of the same period last year, while annualised
sales were steady at 1.136 million.
    Demand for sports utility vehicles remained solid with sales
3.8 percent higher than in September last year. Sales of
passenger cars dropped 3.9 percent and the light commercial
market suffered another tough month with sales down 6 percent.
    For September alone, Toyota retained first place on
the sales ladder with 18.9 percent of the market. The local
Holden unit of General Motors took second spot with a
reduced 10.4 percent.
    Hyundai grew its share to 9.5 percent, pipping 
Mazda at 8.2 percent. Ford again trailed with 
8.1 percent.
        
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
               Sep      Aug    m/m pct   Sep/12  y/y pct     
    Sales     92,662   93,336   -0.8     94,627   -2.1 
    
    Sales by Type:         Sep '13/Sep '12 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles      -1,888       -3.9        
    Sports Utility            +947       +3.8    
    Light Commercial        -1,045       -6.0 
    Heavy Commercial           +21       +0.7
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐